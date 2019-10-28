Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter Monday the United States plans to cooperate with “like-minded nations” to promote security in next-generation 5G networks.

In a letter to delegates at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference in Egypt, Trump said the U.S. intended “to deploy 5G services rapidly” and was “in opposition to those who would use 5G as a tool to expand control of their own citizen and to sow discord among nations.”

The United States has been pressing nations not to grant China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] to future 5G networks.