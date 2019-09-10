U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a “wide range of terrorists and their supporters,” including the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The sanctions targeted 15 leaders, individuals and entities affiliated with groups including Hamas, al Qaeda, Islamic State and Iran’s IRGC, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.