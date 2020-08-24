Corpus Christi Ship Channel to open with restrictions, U.S. Coast Guard says

(Reuters) - The Corpus Christi Ship Channel will allow vessel traffic throughout the Inner Harbor with restrictions after the captain of the port modified the channel’s safety zone, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

The port’s inner harbor was closed after a dredging vessel, carrying four members, caught fire and sank on Friday.

“Approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel has been removed from the water,” the Coast Guard said in a statement, adding that all missing crew members have been recovered.