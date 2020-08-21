Emergency crews respond to explosion near Corpus Christi

DENVER (Reuters) - Emergency crews on Friday were responding to an explosion and fire near the Port of Corpus Christi that resulted in several injuries, according to local officials.

The fire occurred shortly after 9:00 AM ET (1300 GMT) in an area referred to as “refinery row,” due to its proximity to several refining facilities, according to a spokeswoman for the Corpus Christi fire department. It was not immediately clear who owns or operates the infrastructure that caught on fire.

Corpus Christi is home to a number of oil refineries and shipping ports, and has become an important exporting locale for crude oil. Valero on Friday said operations at its refinery were normal.