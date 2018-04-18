FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
April 18, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

U.S. Coast Guard says responded to gas pipeline fire near Port O'Connor, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The United States Coast Guard said it responded to a natural gas pipeline fire near Port O’Connor, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

The agency was notified of the incident by vessel Jonathon King Boyd, which was on fire after hitting a gas pipeline while conducting dredging operations.

The Intracoastal Waterway is closed to traffic from mile marker 468 to 474 to include the Matagorda Ship Channel from the jetties to 7 nautical miles (13 km) inside the bay.

The impacted pipeline has been secured and the remaining gas is residual, the Coast Guard said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.