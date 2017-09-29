FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to host Thai prime minister on October 2: White House
September 29, 2017 / 12:30 AM / in 21 days

Trump to host Thai prime minister on October 2: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the White House on Oct. 2, not Oct. 3 as previously announced, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is welcomed by his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen (not pictured) at the prime minister's office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
