A reflection of the U.S. flag is seen on the sign of the TikTok app in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

(Reuters) - Video-sharing app TikTok on Saturday said it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data in the country, and that it was “disappointed” with the administration’s decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sunday.