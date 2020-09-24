Beijing authority gets Bytedance application for tech export licence: ministry

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are seen near a Bytedance logo in this illustration picture taken September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said the Beijing commerce authority has received ByteDance’s application for a technology export license.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks at an online news conference on Thursday.

ByteDance is racing to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds.