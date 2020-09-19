U.S. will delay TikTok U.S. app store ban by one week

FILE PHOTO: China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until Sept. 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O to remove the TikTok app for download.

The order said in “light of recent positive developments” and at U.S. President Donald Trump’s direction the order will be delayed until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called TikTok Global to handle TikTok’s U.S. operations.