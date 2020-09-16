White House sees decision 'in short order' on TikTok

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will make a decision soon on a proposed deal for Oracle ORCL.N to become a "trusted technology provider" for the U.S. operations of China's social media platform TikTok, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.

“We’ll have a decision here in short order,” McEnany said. “I don’t want to get ahead of the president but obviously we care deeply about protecting the data and security of American citizens.”

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators have called on the Trump administration to reject the deal if ties to Chinese owner Bytedance remain.