U.S. Legal News

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly.

“We’re going to take a look. They’re going to be showing me everything in a little while on TikTok,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House, without offering further details on the upcoming briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Beech; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese

