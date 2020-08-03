Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while participating in an executive order signing event on "hiring American" in a darkened Cabinet Room of the White House, with curtains drawn and the lights low, in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft’s chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%.