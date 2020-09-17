Trump says his administration spoke to Walmart, Oracle about TikTok

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had spoken to Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp on Thursday about TikTok, but that not much had changed about a deal for the Chinese-owned short video app.

“We’re making a decision. We spoke today to Walmart, Oracle. I guess Microsoft is still involved,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a visit to Wisconsin.

“We’ll make a decision, but nothing much has changed. We’ll make a decision soon.”

The Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is racing to clinch a deal with the White House that would stave off a U.S. ban on TikTok that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.