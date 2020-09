U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a TikTok deal could move quickly, adding there are great options for an agreement, hours after his administration unveiled plans to prevent the popular Chinese-owned app from being downloaded by Americans.