February 15, 2018 / 11:49 AM / in 12 hours

Lebanon tells U.S. committed to calm at southern border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday that Lebanon was committed to preserving calm on its southern border and urged Washington to play an “effective role” to help resolve Beirut’s land and maritime disputes with Israel.

Aoun urged the United States to “work on preventing Israel from continuing its assaults on Lebanese sovereignty” by land and sea, a statement from the presidency said. He said Lebanon was sticking by its internationally recognized borders, and rejected Israeli claims over a disputed maritime zone.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

