February 16, 2018 / 9:45 AM / a day ago

U.S., Turkey agrees to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have decided to “establish mechanisms” to normalize relations between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States will hold another meeting by mid-March.

Tillerson met with President Tayyip Erdogan and had a “productive and open” talk on late Thursday, according to a U.S. State Department spokesman traveling with Tillerson.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

