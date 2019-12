U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a summit on child care and paid leave at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed off on a trade deal with China that would delay a new round of tariffs that was to be put in place on Dec. 15, Bloomberg News reported.

A source briefed on the trade talks told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the United States had reached a “deal in principle” with Beijing to resolve a 17-month-old trade war and that an announcement was expected later on Thursday.