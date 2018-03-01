FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 1, 2018 / 3:13 PM / in 17 hours

AB InBev cautions against U.S. imposing aluminum duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEUVEN, Belgium (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest beer maker, cautioned U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday against rushing into imposing tariffs on aluminum imports.

Carlos Brito, Chief Executive of Anheuser-Busch InBev, poses with a Stella Artois beer after a news conference in Leuven, Belgium March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs or quotas on imports of the metals from China and other countries under a national security law.

The U.S. brewing industry uses aluminum in about half of cans and bottles.

“So if you do something drastic in aluminum it could impact the industry,” AB InBev chief executive Carlos Brito told a news conference.

Brito said his company would welcome policies that encouraged people to invest in the United States and boost employment.

    “We hope that whatever is done in aluminum is along those lines because if it’s not it’s going to be something that’s going to put jobs at risk and would be against the U.S. consumer,” Brito said.

    Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.