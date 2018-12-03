Future unknown for China tariffs on U.S. soy imports: USDA chief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on "Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday it is “yet to be determined” whether China will remove tariffs on imports of American soybeans as part of a trade truce.

China and the United States agreed on Saturday to refrain from setting additional tariffs that would further escalate a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of American soybeans to the world’s top buyer.

The United States said Beijing had promised to buy an unspecified but “very substantial” amount of agricultural, energy, industrial and other products, with purchases of farm goods to start “immediately.”

However, China will need to drop steep tariffs imposed on a range of American farm products earlier this year before it can fulfill that pledge, Chinese traders said.

“I’ve been talking with our negotiators and those are the issues that are going to be fleshed out here in the next few days,” Perdue told reporters after addressing a farm conference.

“There’s a lot of things we could sell them,” Perdue added, ticking off as examples U.S. rice, poultry, grain sorghum and wheat.

Despite China’s pledge, the USDA is moving ahead with plans to provide a second round of financial aid to U.S. farmers hurt by trade wars, Perdue said.

The USDA is in negotiations with the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on the timing of the next aid package, and details could be announced by the end of this week, he said.