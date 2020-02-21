Trump says U.S. may give farmers more money until trade deals 'kick in'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States may give American farmers additional money until trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada and other countries fully go into effect.

“If our formally targeted farmers need additional aid until such time as the trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada and others fully kick in, that aid will be provided by the federal government,” Trump wrote in capital letters on Twitter.