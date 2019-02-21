U.S. farm exports to China seen down 6 percent in fiscal 2019 vs. 2018: USDA

A combine drives through a field of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed private sales of 840,000 tonnes of soft red wheat to China for 2013-14 shipment, bringing China's purchases since early July to more than 1.3 million tons. Photo taken July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the value of U.S. farm exports to drop by $1.9 billion to $141.5 billion in fiscal 2019, versus 2018, led by a steep decline in shipments to China due to an ongoing trade dispute, a department official said on Thursday.

“The share of total U.S. agricultural exports to China in value terms is projected to be 6 percent, down sharply, with China falling from the top market in 2017 to fifth place,” USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson told the USDA annual forum in Washington.