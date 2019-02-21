Business News
February 21, 2019

U.S. farm exports to China seen down 6 percent in fiscal 2019 vs. 2018: USDA



A combine drives through a field of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed private sales of 840,000 tonnes of soft red wheat to China for 2013-14 shipment, bringing China's purchases since early July to more than 1.3 million tons. Photo taken July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the value of U.S. farm exports to drop by $1.9 billion to $141.5 billion in fiscal 2019, versus 2018, led by a steep decline in shipments to China due to an ongoing trade dispute, a department official said on Thursday.

“The share of total U.S. agricultural exports to China in value terms is projected to be 6 percent, down sharply, with China falling from the top market in 2017 to fifth place,” USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson told the USDA annual forum in Washington.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Julie Ingerswen; Writing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
