October 4, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

USDA chief says U.S. working to diversify ag trade away from China

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that the United States “probably made a mistake’ becoming too trade dependent on China, and that the administration was pursuing new trade deals elsewhere.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue testifies before a Senate Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“We probably made a mistake in becoming too dependent on the China market,” he said in remarks to the fall forum of North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

“There’s a hungry world out there besides Canada, besides, China, and we’re pursing that,” he added, saying the administration was pursuing new agreements with the European Union and India, among others.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis

