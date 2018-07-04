Airbus CEO worried U.S. trade dispute escalation could impact air traffic

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he is worried an escalation in a U.S. trade dispute with other countries could trigger retaliation that could impact air traffic.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders arrives to attend Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“Of course we’re worried if this escalates,” Enders told reporters following a visit with employees at a Bombardier (BBDb.TO) plane factory near Montreal. “If there are retaliatory measures ... this could impact air traffic. We very much hope this is not going to be the case.”

Airbus has taken a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program after completing a tie-up with the Canadian train-and-plane-maker on July 1.