January 22, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. Commerce Dept confirms sent Trump aluminum probe results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed on Monday that it had submitted the results of its national security investigation into aluminum imports that could lead to broad import restrictions on the lightweight metal.

A statement from the agency did not divulge any of the findings of the “Section 232” investigation. Reuters reported that the report was submitted on Friday.

“After this submission, by law the President has 90 days to decide on any potential action based on the findings of the investigation,” the Commerce Department said.

Reporting by David LawderEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Reporting by David LawderEditing by Chizu Nomiyama
