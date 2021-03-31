U.S. industry hurt by some imports of common alloy aluminum sheet: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industry is “materially injured” by imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 countries that are sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of Bahrain, India and Turkey, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty orders on the 16 countries and countervailing duty orders on imports of the product from Bahrain, India and Turkey as a result of the USITC determination, USITC said in a statement.

The 16 countries are Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.