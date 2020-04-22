U.S. probe into aluminum sheet imports from 18 countries moves forward

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had made a preliminary determination that U.S. producers are harmed by imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries, keeping an antidumping and countervailing duty trade probe alive.

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation into whether the 18 countries, which include Germany, Oman and Bahrain, were dumping aluminum sheet in the U.S. market, and whether four of them were unfairly subsidizing their exports.

If the department finds aluminum sheet imports from any of the countries are unfairly dumped or subsidized, and the ITC makes a final finding that domestic producers are being injured, the United States would place tariffs on those products.