Trump announces adjustments to washer tariff quotas: proclamation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday adjustments to tariff-rate quotas (TRQ) on large residential washers, saying that domestic producers had begun to do better in the face of foreign competitors but more was left to be done.

“I have ... determined that additional action is necessary to eliminate circumvention of the TRQ by ensuring that within-quota quantities of imports of washers are spread throughout the year,” he said in a presidential proclamation.