FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 14, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Volkswagen brand queries logic of EU import tax on U.S. cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Carmaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) core autos division has queried why Europe levies an import tax on U.S. cars, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to tax cars from the European Union.

Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

    “You have to ask yourself why we in Europe demand a 10 percent tax on American cars. The Americans don’t do that,” Herbert Diess said on Wednesday at a news conference after the division reported results.

    The United States is the second-biggest export destination for German auto manufacturers after China, while vehicles and car parts are Germany’s biggest source of export income.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.