U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal: Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a TV interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose “Section 232” national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.

“I think that whole discussion is on hold for the moment while we work through a good-faith effort with respect to the possibility of an EU trade deal,” Kudlow said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.