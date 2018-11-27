Commerce Department has not yet submitted final report to Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has not yet submitted a final report to President Donald Trump on its investigation into whether imported vehicles and auto parts pose a national security risk, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The report is a necessary step before Trump can act to impose new tariffs. Reuters reported on Nov. 12 that a draft report had been circulated among federal agencies for review after the probe was opened in May. A German magazine reported Trump could impose tariffs on imported cars next week citing EU sources.