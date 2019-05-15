Trump plans to delay tariffs on auto imports: Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to workers at the Cameron LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, U.S., May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to delay a decision that would have imposed steep tariffs on auto imports, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.

The deadline to decide on the tariffs is May 18, but White House aides have discussed postponing them for up to six months, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

Administration officials told Reuters last week that Trump would likely delay the imposition of the tariffs.