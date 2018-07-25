Two senators propose delaying auto tariffs until study conducted

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators from states where foreign automakers build cars introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday that would bar the Trump administration from imposing up to 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and parts until the International Trade Commission conducted a comprehensive study of auto industry.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is ceremonially sworn in by ?Vice President Mike Pence? in the historic Old Senate Chamber, just after having been officially sworn in on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senators Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat, and Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, have said the tariffs could harm foreign automakers like Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Toyota Motor Corp and Daimler AG and the industry has said it could hike vehicle costs by $83 billion and cost hundreds of thousands of jobs. The legislation faces uphill odds in Congress. The Commerce Department is investigating whether auto imports pose a national security risk.