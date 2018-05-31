Trump tariffs hitting 'wrong target': leading U.S. House Republican

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and Europe are “hitting the wrong target” and officials will need to provide answers to Congress about the damage to local businesses, a top Republican lawmaker said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) holds up a sample tax form as he speaks during a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“When it comes to unfairly traded steel and aluminum, Mexico, Canada and Europe are not the problem - China is,” said Representative Kevin Brady, the chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. “These tariffs are hitting the wrong target.”

Brady urged the administration in a statement to exempt the imports from “these important national security partners” and added that administration officials “will need to come to Capitol hill to provide answers about the indiscriminate harm these tariffs are causing our local businesses.”