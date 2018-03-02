U.S. tariffs have no meaningful effect on Brazil steelmakers: Moody's

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A potential hike in U.S. tariffs would be“manageable” for Brazilian steel producers and would not have a“meaningful impact” on the larger steel companies, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday in a note to clients.

Brazil’s largest flat steelmaker, Usiminas, exports only 15 percent of its output and only a negligible part goes to the U.S. market. The second-largest company CSN exports just 5 percent of its steel, Moodys said.

Tariffs could, in fact, favor Gerdau SA because it has significant operations in the United States, Moody’s said.