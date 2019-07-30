Exclusive: Brazil keen to reach free trade deal with U.S. offered by Trump

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has “ambitious” goals in negotiating a free trade deal with the United States that was offered on Tuesday by President Donald Trump, and the country hopes to have a time frame in six months for talks on investment, infrastructure and trade facilitation, Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Brazil’s main interest is to expand and improve our economic and trade relations with the United States. We are the largest Western democracies but our trade flows are well below potential,” Troyjo said in an interview, hours after Trump said he will pursue a trade agreement with Brazil.