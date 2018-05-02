White House says Trump may reimpose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that details about an agreement for Brazil to avoid steel and aluminum tariffs had not been finalized and that President Trump would consider re-imposing the tariffs if they were not settled shortly.

Brazil earlier contradicted a U.S. announcement that the two countries had reached a deal on a permanent exemption from steel and aluminum import tariffs, saying the Trump administration had unilaterally cut off talks.

“The United States and Brazil reached an agreement in principle on satisfactory alternative means to address the threatened impairment to our national security from steel and aluminum imports,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

“The details of this agreement in principle have not been finalized. Further, if the alternative means are not finalized shortly, the president will consider re-imposing the tariffs,” she said.