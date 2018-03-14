FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

WTO director says Brazil has not ruled out any response to U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo said on Wednesday that Brazilian government officials tell him they have not ruled out any response to U.S. steel tariffs and may resort to the WTO to settle the dispute.

Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), speaks during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum on Latin America, Azevedo said the “potential systemic risks” of reactions to the tariffs announced last week by U.S. President Donald Trump are “worrying” and increased the probability of a trade war.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Daniel Flynn; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown

