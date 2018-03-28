U.S. sets preconditions in Brazil trade tariff talks: industry

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators asked Brazil to review ethanol import quotas and finalize the so-called Open Skies air deal as preconditions for discussing import tariffs over Brazilian steel and aluminum, a director at industry group FIESP told Reuters on Wednesday.
U.S. negotiators also requested in a Tuesday meeting that Brazil takes measures to prevent China from circumventing the U.S. tariffs, said FIESP foreign trade director Thomas Zanotto, who was briefed on the discussions.
Reporting by Iuri Dantas; Writing by Bruno Federowski