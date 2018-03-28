FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. sets preconditions in Brazil trade tariff talks: industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators asked Brazil to review ethanol import quotas and finalize the so-called Open Skies air deal as preconditions for discussing import tariffs over Brazilian steel and aluminum, a director at industry group FIESP told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. negotiators also requested in a Tuesday meeting that Brazil takes measures to prevent China from circumventing the U.S. tariffs, said FIESP foreign trade director Thomas Zanotto, who was briefed on the discussions.

