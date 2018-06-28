Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump goes hog wild on trade

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president rejected hard-liners’ calls to ban China investing in sensitive U.S. tech. Yet he’s pushing for tariffs that could cost carmakers $45 bln and is livid Harley-Davidson will no longer make EU-bound bikes in the States. Plus: tapping China’s shale reserves.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stands next to Harley-Davidson motorcycles after meeting with Harley-Davidson executives in Washington, D.C., February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

