U.S. tariffs 'unjustified', Britain's May tells Trump on call

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told President Donald Trump on Monday that U.S. tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminum imports were “unjustified and deeply disappointing” during a phone call, her spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“The prime minister raised the U.S. decision to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminum imports which she said was unjustified and deeply disappointing,” he told reporters.

“She said the U.S. and UK and EU are close national security allies and we recognize the importance of the values of open and fair trade across the world. The prime minister also underlined the need to safeguard jobs.”