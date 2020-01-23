Business News
January 23, 2020 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

British taxes are a matter for us, not United States, says UK trade minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s tax policy is a matter for the British government, not the United States or the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday when asked about pressure from the U.S. administration over a planned digital tax.

“Let me be absolutely clear, UK tax policy is a matter for the UK Chancellor, it’s not a matter for the U.S. it’s not a matter for the EU, it’s not a matter for anybody else, and we will make the decisions that are right for Britain,” Truss said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James

