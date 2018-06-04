Response to Trump metal tariffs must be measured and proportionate: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union’s response to the imposition of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs must be measured and proportionate, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox listens as Prime Minister Theresa May gives her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“It is right to seek to defend our domestic industries from both the direct and indirect impacts of these U.S. tariffs. The response must be measured, and proportionate, and it’s important that the United Kingdom and the EU work within the boundaries of the rules-based international trading system,” Fox told parliament.