UK steel industry may need protection after U.S. tariffs: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was already seeing evidence that it may need to take action to protect the country’s steel industry from the impact of U.S. tariffs, and was discussing the matter with the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

“We are looking to see what impact there may be from any diversion and whether we need to introduce safeguards to protect UK steel producers,” International Trade Minister Liam Fox said in parliament.

“The earliest time that is likely to happen would be early to mid-July. We are already seeing some movements that I think may justify that.

“As soon as we have the evidence to be able to justify such a decision, we would take it.”