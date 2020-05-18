U.S., UK want trade deal to include services, investment and digital commerce: UK

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss talks remotely from the Foreign Office to the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin negotiations for a trade agreement, in London, Britain May 5, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States both have “high ambition” to reach agreement on services, investment and digital trade as part of bilateral trade talks that began this month, Britain’s international trade department said on Monday.

In a statement, it said an initial round of trade talks with Washington that concluded Friday was “positive and constructive,” putting significant emphasis on recovery from the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

A next round of talks was slated for June 15-22, the statement said.