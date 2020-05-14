Any U.S. trade deal must work for whole of UK: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and British flags stretch along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace in central London in advance of U.S. President Donald Trump State visit to Britain, London, Britain June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Any trade deal agreed with the United States must work for the whole of Britain including farmers and any imports must meet the country’s “stringent food safety standards”, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper reported the British government was drawing up plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports to advance progress on a trade deal despite concerns about the damage they could cause to British farming.

“We have been clear that any future deal with the U.S. must work for the whole of the UK including our farmers, consumers and companies,” the spokesman told reporters. “Without exception imports into the UK will meet our stringent food safety standards.”