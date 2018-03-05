FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 16 hours

Britain still confident of trade deal with U.S.: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still confident that it can reach a trade deal with the United States, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday after President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech London, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

Asked whether the government was still confident of a deal, the spokesman told reporters: “I think both the president and the prime minister have been clear on the importance of reaching a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

