Britain's Fox planning to scrap EU food standards: Business Insider

(Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox is planning to scrap European food standards in order to pave the way for a trade deal with the United States after Brexit, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fox wants to alter food standards through the trade bill, Business Insider reported, citing sources read.bi/2ODxe6p.

In a statement to Business Insider, a British government spokesperson denied that the bill would be used to lower standards.