Trump wants UK trade deal but concerns remain about EU: U.S.'s Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would like to make a trade deal with Britain but his administration is concerned with European stipulations as the United Kingdom remains mired in Brexit, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

“He would love to do a trade deal with the new United Kingdom, if you will, but we are concerned about some of the EU regulations, stipulations. We’ll see how that turns out,” he told Fox Business Network in an interview.