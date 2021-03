FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will speak with British trade minister Liz Truss next week to further talks on a possible trade agreement, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/30VGlHu on Thursday.

The call will likely to happen on Monday, the report said, citing a person familiar with matter.

