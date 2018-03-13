FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 13, 2018 / 3:48 PM / in 10 minutes

ArcelorMittal Canada operations not seeking Canada government aid: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hamilton, ONTARIO (Reuters) - Sean Donnelly, Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said on Tuesday the company is not seeking Canadian government aid as the domestic steel industry faces uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump provided temporary relief on steel imports.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag flies above another industry site with ArcelorMittal Dofasco in the background in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Power/File Photo

Donnelly also said the Canadian government must put resources in place to ensure that cheap steel is not diverted into Canada after Trump last week decided to impose a 25 percent tariffs on steel imports.

While Canada and Mexico secured temporary reprieve, Trump has linked permanent exemption to a successful North American Free Trade Agreement deal, make industry nervous.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.