ArcelorMittal Canada operations not seeking Canada government aid: CEO

Hamilton, ONTARIO (Reuters) - Sean Donnelly, Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said on Tuesday the company is not seeking Canadian government aid as the domestic steel industry faces uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump provided temporary relief on steel imports.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag flies above another industry site with ArcelorMittal Dofasco in the background in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Power/File Photo

Donnelly also said the Canadian government must put resources in place to ensure that cheap steel is not diverted into Canada after Trump last week decided to impose a 25 percent tariffs on steel imports.

While Canada and Mexico secured temporary reprieve, Trump has linked permanent exemption to a successful North American Free Trade Agreement deal, make industry nervous.